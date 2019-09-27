Crocs (CROX) Market Value Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Its Position; Cs Mckee LP Maintains Holding in Biogen (BIIB)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 53,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 13,137 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 66,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 621,008 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold CROX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 63.83 million shares or 4.32% less from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 139,525 shares. Axa has 0.02% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 224,765 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,333 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 25,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 10,300 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 89,296 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,247 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 112,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,343 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 6.99M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,503 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Lc. Invesco owns 336,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,660 are held by Usa Finance Portformulas Corp. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 469 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 35,887 shares to 42,987 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 41,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.80M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 8,200 shares to 40,843 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mel (NYSE:BK) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,518 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).