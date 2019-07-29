Crocs (CROX) Market Value Declined While Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Lowered Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.58 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 56,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 134,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.07 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 37.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CROX’s profit will be $34.49 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 56,302 shares to 369,918 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 51,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 35,540 shares to 744,465 shares, valued at $47.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF) by 15,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

