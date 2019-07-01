Crocs (CROX) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Position; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Increased Holding

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 136,718 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 61,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,747 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 146,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.50 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Hart Daniel P also sold $750,000 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Tuesday, January 8.

