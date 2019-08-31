Criteo Sa (CRTO) Market Value Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding; Bbr Partners Trimmed Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $473,605 as Stock Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 38,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 413,432 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 451,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 364,620 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 50,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 56,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo gets sidelined on Google ad shift – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Criteo To Present At The Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference On September 10, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 1.71M are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0% or 6,025 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 6,565 shares. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 125,898 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 3,100 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 214,232 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 341,299 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 18,000 are owned by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. 15,239 are held by Walleye Trading Llc. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 16,957 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 17,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 39,360 shares to 144,762 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares to 695,260 shares, valued at $196.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.