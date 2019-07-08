Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) Share Value Declined While International Value Advisers Has Lowered Position by $7.25 Million; As News New (NWSA) Stock Value Declined, Vident Investment Advisory Has Increased Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 362,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.74 million, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa Adr (France) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 266,979 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 1650.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 189,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,828 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.25 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 10/05/2018 – Digital real estate investments drive revenue beat for News Corp; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 29,088 shares to 150,727 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,131 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green & Ptnrs Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 60,000 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Llc has 0.98% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.52 million shares. Sei Invs holds 116,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 301,919 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.14M shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 118,848 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 84,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 119,663 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De holds 0.26% or 172,267 shares. Kbc Nv holds 127,037 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc reported 86,976 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).