Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) Holder International Value Advisers Has Decreased Position by $7.25 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $497,829

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 1.15 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (CRTO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 362,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.74M, down from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa Adr (France) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 211,101 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rowland Com Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,714 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 450 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 12,342 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Greenleaf accumulated 7,758 shares. 2,000 are owned by Amer Asset Management Inc. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,754 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Co Ca holds 0.8% or 29,391 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.29% or 19,046 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 2,797 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 3,208 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 4.15 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 5,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset accumulated 0.33% or 16,534 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 78,332 shares to 13,944 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19M for 19.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 6,565 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Black Creek Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 1.09% or 1.59M shares. 6,617 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Fil Ltd has invested 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 13,699 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Renaissance Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 26,169 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 118,848 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 84,210 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 15,239 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 74,056 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Stifel holds 0% or 17,426 shares.