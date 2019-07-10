Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.44 Million; Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Cummins Com (CMI) Position by $909,501; Market Valuation Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) by 244.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 122,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,267 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 152,695 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.64 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of stock was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. 423 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

