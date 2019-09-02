Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Since Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 21 0.54 N/A 1.31 14.49 Zillow Group Inc. 41 3.92 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Criteo S.A. and Zillow Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Criteo S.A. and Zillow Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 62.20% for Criteo S.A. with average price target of $31.5. Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc.’s average price target is $44.33, while its potential upside is 28.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Criteo S.A. seems more appealing than Zillow Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Criteo S.A. and Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 2.55% respectively. Criteo S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc. has 1.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has -16.51% weaker performance while Zillow Group Inc. has 58.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Criteo S.A. beats Zillow Group Inc.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.