Criteo S.A. (CRTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. 22 0.51 N/A 1.31 15.04 YY Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 3.68 18.50

Table 1 highlights Criteo S.A. and YY Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. YY Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo S.A. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Criteo S.A. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YY Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 10.9% 6.8% YY Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Criteo S.A. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. In other hand, YY Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Criteo S.A. Its rival YY Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. YY Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Criteo S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Criteo S.A. and YY Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$31.5 is Criteo S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 76.87%. YY Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 consensus price target and a 27.90% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Criteo S.A. appears more favorable than YY Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of Criteo S.A. shares and 82.5% of YY Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Criteo S.A. shares. Competitively, 2.04% are YY Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. -5.64% -6.18% -29.01% -2.23% -24.01% -13.07% YY Inc. -8.06% -19.85% -2.48% 5.19% -35.52% 13.75%

For the past year Criteo S.A. had bearish trend while YY Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

YY Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Criteo S.A.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.