Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined; Interocean Capital Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 307,253 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18M for 20.12 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Criteo cited as a large vendor in Now Tech: Omnichannel Media Management report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Criteo Takes Steps to Improve Advertiser ROI; Achieves Multiple Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Certifications – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

