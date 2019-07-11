Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.18 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Position by $7.21 Million; Valuation Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 55,648 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 177,839 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 128,598 were reported by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 830,735 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 379,404 shares. 164,852 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,292 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 18,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation holds 384,160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 639,094 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Company. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 37,202 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 32,603 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 13,198 shares. American Grp holds 0% or 38,949 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt reported 44,787 shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19M for 19.55 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.