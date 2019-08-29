Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Holding; Tt International Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Upped by $20.84 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 2.73 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 313,441 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Criteo To Present At The Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference On September 10, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares to 37,789 shares, valued at $44.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 133,346 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 214,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corporation Oh stated it has 54,913 shares. Jefferies Gru holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 11,654 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 341,299 shares. Parametric Limited Co owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 118,848 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 413,432 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Regions Fin Corp has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 2,433 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 1.71M shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 6,025 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 557,490 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,453 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.