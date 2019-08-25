Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Position by $1.18 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Decreased Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $2.01 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 27,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 859,993 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 887,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 295,163 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

