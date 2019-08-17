Criteo S A (CRTO) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Its Position; Reik & Co Has Lowered Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake by $1.31 Million

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 1.10M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 760,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 223,170 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20 million shares to 10.33 million shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 55,700 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications has invested 0.74% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.98% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.52M shares. 5,895 were reported by First Mercantile. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 22,099 shares. J Goldman And LP reported 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Morgan Stanley reported 1.66 million shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 2.36M shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation owns 118,848 shares. 200 are owned by Blackrock. Natixis accumulated 13,699 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 69,912 shares in its portfolio. S Squared Technology Lc invested 1.95% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Trust Of Vermont owns 8,107 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.