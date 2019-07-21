Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Holding by $6.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 302,275 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 29,153 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 0.60% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 891 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 432,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) or 2,600 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 53,305 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,477 shares. Tortoise Cap Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Citigroup has 2,448 shares. Harvest Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt owns 47,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com reported 21,978 shares. Sei holds 4,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,800 are held by M&T Bancshares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96 million shares to 22.80M shares, valued at $456.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.41M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 221,820 shares to 397,430 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

