Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Value Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Its Position by $21.23 Million; Holder Bp Plc Boosted Wr Berkley (WRB) Stake

Bp Plc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 19,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 11,214 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193,000, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 411,718 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internation (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 83,136 shares to 93,136 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 399,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Put).