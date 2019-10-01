Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Reaches $18.92 After 3.00% Up Move; Mastech Holdings (MHH) Sentiment Is 0.3

Mastech Holdings Inc (MHH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 3 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Mastech Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.17 million shares, down from 1.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mastech Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 162,857 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13FThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.23 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $19.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRTO worth $36.99M more.

More notable recent Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mastech Digital to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Mastech Digital to Present at the Fall Investor Summit ’19 – Stockhouse” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mastech Digital Reports 8% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastech Digital Reports 4% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mastech Holdings (MHH) Board Approves 2-for-1 Share Split – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Mastech Digital, Inc. for 130,924 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 47,501 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 243,289 shares. The Ohio-based James Investment Research Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 95 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 402 shares traded. Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH) has declined 41.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MHH News: 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL INC – ON APRIL 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Rev $43.3M; 18/04/2018 Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mastech Digital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHH); 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – Mastech Digital Reports 31% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL- SECOND AMENDMENT REDUCING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO COMPANY ENTITIES FROM $27.5 MLN TO $22.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.64 million. The firm offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud applications. It has a 7.19 P/E ratio. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.55M shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 43,393 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 13,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 108,930 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 111,288 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 737 shares. S Squared Techs Lc accumulated 3.09% or 240,772 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 182,915 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ameriprise reported 190,923 shares.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 16.89 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.