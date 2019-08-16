Criteo S A (CRTO) Position Has Raised by Fiera Capital Corp; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Valuation Rose While Castleark Management Has Lowered Its Position

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 62,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 65,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 175,503 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 23,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 190,052 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 166,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 69,599 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,141 shares to 466,289 shares, valued at $477.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fd Inc (MYD) by 121,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Massachusets Qlt Mun (NMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% or 169,390 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 51,102 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 226,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.26% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% stake. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 475,277 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 262 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 300 shares. Clean Yield Group has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,762 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Lp. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 500,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 284,497 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 123,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 160 shares.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Criteo Stock Fell 26.2% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Criteo (CRTO) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 73,315 shares to 137,903 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 3,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Molina Healthcare Has More Than 40% Upside Potential, BMO Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molina (MOH) Stock Surges 34% in a Year: More Room to Run – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina up 6% as Investor Day commences – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Molina Healthcare Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.08% or 2,408 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.28% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 65,964 shares. 153,906 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 1,405 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Hanseatic Mngmt Inc holds 1,186 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 602,298 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru reported 1,706 shares stake. 2,135 are held by First Mercantile Tru Co. Sei Co has 67,427 shares. 3.70M are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 9,900 shares.