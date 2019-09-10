Criteo S A (CRTO) Position Has Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Its Stake by $4.17 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 119,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 427,823 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23M, down from 546,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 380,029 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 161,573 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 474,312 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $48.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 44,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.06 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $272.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).