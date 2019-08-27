Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding Held by Black Creek Investment Management Inc; Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) by $494,208

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 162,294 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 341,737 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $52.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 36,192 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.27M shares. State Street Corporation invested in 103,085 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 74,056 shares. Black Creek has invested 1.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 69,912 shares. Sei Investments Communications has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 5,895 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 284,497 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fil Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 15 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 38,603 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 101,863 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Laffer Investments holds 17,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 35,383 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 61,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 3,483 shares. Olstein Mgmt LP accumulated 1.16% or 71,000 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fiduciary Trust Com reported 3,990 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cetera Advsr Llc reported 4,962 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

