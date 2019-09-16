Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding Held by Black Creek Investment Management Inc; As Healthstream (HSTM) Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Cut Its Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 81.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.67M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 186,452 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 720,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.62 million, down from 911,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 36,116 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,100 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs holds 123,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 39,898 shares. Citigroup has 3,600 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Harris Assocs Lp invested 0.08% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.27 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 108,930 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 201,457 shares. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Atria Investments Lc has 0.13% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 21,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 42,168 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 145,510 shares. 385,107 were accumulated by Fmr. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 18,662 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HSTM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.26% or 24,022 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Morgan Stanley reported 197,496 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. 31,819 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 489,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 14,129 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 75,100 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny owns 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 8,476 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 125,669 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Petrus Lta invested in 9,876 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53,587 shares to 274,537 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $531,407 activity. The insider REBROVICK LINDA sold 15,000 shares worth $388,500.

