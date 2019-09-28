Criteo S.A. (CRTO) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Blue Edge Capital Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CRTO’s profit would be $18.25 million giving it 16.54 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Criteo S.A.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 339,433 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 7,381 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 28,347 shares with $1.61 billion value, up from 20,966 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LATAM soars after Delta takes stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Delta Air Lines Continues Its International Growth in Boston – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta mulls over stake in Alitalia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Italian Government Asks Delta To Do The Right Thing – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 150,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc stated it has 5,311 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 1.3% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 56,527 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.1% or 523,349 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advsr Ok reported 234,686 shares. Bryn Mawr Communications owns 6,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp invested in 4,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 456,576 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.61% or 44,269 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited stated it has 49 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.6% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 14,156 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 21.33% above currents $58.28 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 46,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Street Corp owns 96,885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd holds 40 shares. S Squared Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 3.09% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 14,560 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 26,368 shares. 12,178 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Numerixs Tech stated it has 5,800 shares. Okumus Fund Limited has 2.19% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 502,269 shares. 8,612 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 145,510 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 506,500 shares.