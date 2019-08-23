Criteo S.A. (CRTO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Criteo S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Criteo S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Criteo S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.20% 5.60% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Criteo S.A. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo S.A. N/A 21 14.49 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Criteo S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Criteo S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Criteo S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Criteo S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $31.5, suggesting a potential upside of 70.09%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.46%. Given Criteo S.A.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Criteo S.A. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Criteo S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Criteo S.A. had bearish trend while Criteo S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Criteo S.A. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Criteo S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Criteo S.A. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Criteo S.A.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Criteo S.A.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.