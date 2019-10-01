Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; REELTIME RENTALS (RLTR) Shorts Increased By 255.07%

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CRTO’s profit would be $18.24M giving it 16.91 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Criteo S.A.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 166,796 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR) had an increase of 255.07% in short interest. RLTR’s SI was 122,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 255.07% from 34,500 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 2 days are for REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR)’s short sellers to cover RLTR’s short positions. It closed at $0.008 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.74% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 48 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 7,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.33M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,689 shares. Fil accumulated 655,720 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 1.27 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 230,732 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Lpl Financial Limited holds 18,662 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0% or 86,487 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 96,885 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 15,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 26,368 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The company's Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 14.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Reeltime Rentals, Inc., a multimedia company, develops, produces, and distributes virtual reality contents and technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $134,288. It offers ReelTime VR, a virtual reality app, which is technologically advanced and creative content of any application to be released to the public. It currently has negative earnings.