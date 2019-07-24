Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Shorts at Nuance Communications (NUAN) Lowered By 7.29%

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. CRTO’s profit would be $15.19 million giving it 19.59 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Criteo S.A.’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 245,726 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M

Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) had a decrease of 7.29% in short interest. NUAN’s SI was 8.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.29% from 8.81 million shares previously. With 2.31 million avg volume, 4 days are for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s short sellers to cover NUAN’s short positions. The SI to Nuance Communications Inc’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Axa has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 51,102 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0% or 341,299 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 17,075 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 37,954 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 6,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 73,512 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has 0.04% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 45,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based S Squared Technology Ltd Liability has invested 1.95% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fil invested in 651,127 shares. State Street reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Invesco invested in 0.01% or 2.08M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 26. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 6.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The company's Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 102.2 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 1,841 shares were sold by Ortmanns Stefan, worth $29,014. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1.