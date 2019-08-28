CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1899.98 N/A -3.74 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 15317.91 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zai Lab Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 34.72% at a $62 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.