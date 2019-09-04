CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1877.68 N/A -3.74 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Vital Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 36.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Vital Therapies Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.