CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1269.68 N/A -3.74 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 293.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 3.09% at a $50 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 16.36% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 73.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.