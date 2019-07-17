CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|38
|1269.68
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|55
|293.98
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 3.09% at a $50 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 16.36% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 44.9% and 73.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
