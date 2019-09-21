CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1919.01 N/A -3.74 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and has 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 28.28% and an $62 average price target. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 34.5%. Insiders owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.