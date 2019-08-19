CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|41
|1963.14
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|21.46
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 30.39%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats PolarityTE Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
