CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1963.14 N/A -3.74 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 30.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats PolarityTE Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.