CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1951.58 N/A -3.74 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CRISPR Therapeutics AG and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 31.16% and an $62 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 17.3% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.