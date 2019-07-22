CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1283.82 N/A -3.74 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.14 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.