CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2059.75 N/A -3.74 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 34.31 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, and a 24.27% upside potential. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 214.22% and its consensus price target is $40. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 42.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

