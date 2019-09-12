CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1976.79 N/A -3.74 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.44 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 29.52% at a $62 consensus target price. MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 95.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.