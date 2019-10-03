CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,575,573.84% -50.9% -39.8% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 155,225,409.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, and a 59.84% upside potential. Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 270.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 0% respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.