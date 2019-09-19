CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 2039.52 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 229.57 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.51% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.