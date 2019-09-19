CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|43
|2039.52
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|229.57
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 25.51% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $62.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
