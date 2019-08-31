CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 34.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.