CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2197.07 N/A -3.74 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.59 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $62, and a 29.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 394.60%. Based on the data shown earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.