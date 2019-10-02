CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,230,769.23% -50.9% -39.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,498,377.71% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 60.91% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $270, with potential upside of 42.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 95.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 7 of the 12 factors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.