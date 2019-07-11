CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1288.43 N/A -3.74 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Liquidity

15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$50 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.34%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 171.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.