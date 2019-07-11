CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

As Biotechnology businesses, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|37
|1288.43
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Liquidity
15.8 and 15.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$50 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.34%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 171.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
