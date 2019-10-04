CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Since CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,575,573.84% -50.9% -39.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 95,037,336.10% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 54.27% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG with average price target of $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 10 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.