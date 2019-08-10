CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2064.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 67 137.82 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 17 Current Ratio and a 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$62 is CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average price target while its potential upside is 24.00%. On the other hand, AnaptysBio Inc.’s potential upside is 47.06% and its average price target is $75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50% and 0% respectively. 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.