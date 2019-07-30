CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 1343.51 N/A -3.74 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 2 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $61, and a 18.86% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.