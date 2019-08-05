CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reaches $45.49 After 9.00% Down Move; Genomic Health (GHDX) Shorts Raised By 27.26%

Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) had an increase of 27.26% in short interest. GHDX’s SI was 1.61 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.26% from 1.27M shares previously. With 521,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s short sellers to cover GHDX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 527,499 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – ECOG-ACRIN WILL BE SUBMITTING RESULTS AS A LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT FOR PRESENTATION AT AN UPCOMING MAJOR MEDICAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC…; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay for All Solid Tumors lncorporating Multiple Companion Diagnostics; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Use of Public Human Genetic Variant Databases To Support Clinical Validity for Genetic and Genomic-Based In Vitro; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.82% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 622,005 shares traded or 15.44% up from the average. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has risen 7.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 30/03/2018 – $EDIT $CRSP $NTLA -; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1% of Crispr Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR HAD $341.8M IN CASH AS OF MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO BEGIN CTX001 CLINICAL STUDY IN HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – COMPANIES EXPECT TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF CTX001 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.49B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $41.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRSP worth $223.83 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genomic Health had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Needham. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It develops and commercializes genomic clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It has a 55.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit.

Among 3 analysts covering CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CRISPR Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.