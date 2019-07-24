CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) EPS Estimated At $-0.85; The Marcus (MCS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $-0.85 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.66% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s analysts see -8.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 221,980 shares traded. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has declined 31.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS-PLANNED INITIATION OF PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF CTX001 IN EUROPE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH TRANSFUSION DEPENDENT В-THALASSEMIA IS UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE DATA ON ALLOGENEIC CRISPR; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.62; 08/03/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics 4Q EPS 0c; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Had $341.8M in Cash as of March 31

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $68.71 million activity. Another trade for 1.73 million shares valued at $68.71M was made by VSS-Southern Holdings LLC on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,732 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated owns 361,812 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9,419 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 8,400 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 27,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 247,478 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 24,705 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 21,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

