CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.98 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 34.17% and an $62 consensus price target. Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 consensus price target and a 41.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zymeworks Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 49.2%. About 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was more bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.