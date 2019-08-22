CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2022.18 N/A -3.74 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.8. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential is 26.58% at a $62 average target price. On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.17% and its average target price is $36. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.