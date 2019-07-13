CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 38 1285.65 N/A -3.74 0.00 uniQure N.V. 55 296.98 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Current Ratio is 15.8. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

The consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $50, with potential upside of 1.81%. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus price target and a 15.19% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.