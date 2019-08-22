CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 2017.23 N/A -3.74 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3921.12 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 26.89%. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 178.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.