CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|41
|2017.23
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|3921.12
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
Liquidity
CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, with potential upside of 26.89%. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 178.22%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
