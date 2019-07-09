CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparison side by side

Since CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1238.53 N/A -3.74 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.99 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 demonstrates CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s upside potential currently stands at 5.69% and an $50 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.